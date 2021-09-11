Intercard Welcomes Longtime Customer Main Event to St. Louis

Main Event opened its newest center on Sept. 1 at The District at Chesterfield in the St. Louis area. Intercard, whose home is in St. Louis, welcomed their longtime customer to the area on Aug. 29 at the VIP opening of the facility (pictured at right is Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod with Main Event COO Tony Wehner).

The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility has 22 bowling lanes, a multi-level laser tag arena, rock climbing wall and more – including their 100-game arcade and restaurant-bar.

“For more than 20 years, Intercard has been proud to help Main Event bring its leading brand of family entertainment to 16 states across the country,” Sherrod said. “Main Event is a pioneer of the FEC concept and Intercard is a pioneer in cashless technology, so it’s been a mutually rewarding partnership. With the opening of its newest center in St. Louis, we are also proud to be able to call them neighbors at last.”

Learn more at www.intercardinc.com and www.mainevent.com.