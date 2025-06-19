Intercard Welcomes Amanda Sue Walker

Intercard recently announced that Amanda Sue Walker has been added to its team as sales assistant and trade show coordinator. She’ll report to Rob Geiger, the company’s North American sales manager.

Walker has worked with leading organizations in cybersecurity, including Apex Service Partners, Data Connectors, Darktrace, CrowdStrike, Check Point and Okta.

Intercard said “her deep understanding of software and customer service makes her a great fit” to join the company.

You can meet her at Bowl Expo in booth #929.