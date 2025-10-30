Intercard Unveiling Impulse Plus at IAAPA

The new Impulse Plus reader from Intercard will be among the highlights at their IAAPA Expo booth #2206. The company says this new reader takes more types of payments, makes more upsells and can increase revenues by as much as 30%.

“Operators around the world have shown great interest in our hybrid Impulse readers that accept credit cards as well as game cards,” said Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod. “We are looking forward to showing the latest version, the Impulse Plus, to our global family of customers at IAAPA in Orlando. We will also introduce our small footprint Recharge Station that allows operators of unattended arcades to offer multiple points of sale where guests can quickly and easily add funds to their game cards.”

The company called the latter product a “cost-effective way for route operators and owners of unattended arcades to keep customers paying and playing without taking up a lot of space.