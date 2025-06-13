Intercard to Showcase iTeller Kiosk & More

Intercard will be in Washington, D.C., as well for the coming Bowl Expo. They’ll be in booth #929 featuring their iTeller PlusXL kiosk. Visitors who want to give it a test ride can see an Intercard representative and also be entered to win a $500 Visa gift card and customized Intercard Yeti tumbler.

The company’s CEO Scott Sherrod and North America sales manager Rob Geiger will be on hand to also show their iQ readers. “With the iQ series, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes all without the help of a center employee,” Sherrod said. “It’s a big step into the future.”

Schedule a meeting by emailing [email protected].

The company also recently installed a system at Playdium in Sri Lanka and will be at the IAAPA Expo Asia in Shanghai from July 1-3 (booth #1211).