Intercard to Show Impulse Plus to U.K., Europe Market

Intercard will be at IAAPA Expo Europe Sept. 22-24 with their Impulse Plus reader in booth S2730. Look for CEO Scott Sherrod and VP of international sales Alberto Borrero there.

“The powerful Impulse Plus reader doesn’t need to be connected to a kiosk,” the company states. “It accepts more types of payments (including credit cards), makes more upsells and can increase revenues by as much as 30%. It is ideal for arcade operators who want an easy way to capture credit card users while continuing to use coin-op games. The Impulse Plus allows them to do both and can deliver reports of cash and credit card revenues on demand via mobile device or at the arcade.”

The company will also feature its Mobile iReader app.

Schedule a meeting by emailing [email protected].