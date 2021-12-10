Intercard to Offer Discounts at BPAA Bowling Summit

Intercard will have their latest cashless technology at the BPAA’s Bowling Summit in Palm Springs, Calif., from Jan. 9-11. They’ll also be offering discounts to event attendees through their Smart Buy Program.

The company’s Jason Mitchell and Amber Lambert will be on hand to discuss the technology and the available discounts. Intercard will also demonstrate their contactless e-commerce technology, which allows guests to buy game cards, get special deals and more from their phones.

Additionally, Mitchell will be on a panel discussion called “Is Going Cashless at My Center a Real Option?” Contact them at [email protected] or [email protected]. Learn more information about the event at www.bpaa.com/bowlingsummit.