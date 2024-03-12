Intercard to Feature iQ in Booth #917

Intercard’s iQ readers and kiosks that read QR codes are among the latest and greatest from the technology company, which will be in booth #917 at Amusement Expo. iQ devices use built-in scanners to read customer-presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection.

“With the iQ platform, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes – all without the help of a center employee,” said CEO Scott Sherrod. “It’s a big step into the future for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.”

The company’s North American sales manager Rob Geiger will be among those leading demos at the show. Reach out to him in advance at [email protected].