Intercard to Exhibit Tech in Saudi Arabia

Middle Eastern cashless customers can check out Intercard, which will be in Saudi Arabia at the SEA Expo 2022 in booth #3E51 from May 16-18.

The SEA Show will feature Intercard’s latest cashless technology, including the new e-commerce platform and the iWallet, which adds the convenience of Apple Pay and Google Pay to the Edge Mobile Apps Collection.

The company will also demonstrate its upcoming iTellerPlus software. Attendees can meet with Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod and senior vice president of international sales Alberto Borrero. Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.