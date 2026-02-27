Intercard to Demo Impulse Plus Reader

Intercard will be in Amusement Expo booth #1821 with their new hybrid Impulse Plus reader, which accepts more types of payments (including credit cards), makes more upsells and “can increase revenues by as much as 30%.”

“Operators around the world have shown great interest in our hybrid Impulse readers that accept credit cards as well as game cards,” said Rob Geiger, North American sales manager for Intercard. “We are looking forward to showing the latest version, the Impulse Plus, to our global family of customers at Amusement Expo in Las Vegas. It allows arcade operators to enjoy the benefits of cashless technology while continuing to use coin-op games.”

To schedule a demonstration and see the company’s other products at the show, email [email protected].