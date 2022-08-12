Intercard to Attend CinéShow 2022 in Dallas

In the “summer of Maverick,” Intercard said they’re sending their own “Top Gun,” client success manager Jason Mitchell, to the first in-person CinéShow in three years. The event will be held in Dallas from Aug. 22-24.

“I really missed the show during its hiatus and I’m excited to be back with products that haven’t been seen in the theater industry yet,” Mitchell said. “Intercard continued to develop its technology during the pandemic and I will have some exciting new software and hardware to demo for theater owners.”

“Intercard has many satisfied customers in the exhibition industry,” added CEO Scott Sherrod. “We invite showgoers to learn how our technology helps leading companies like Cinergy Entertainment Group, Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille and Santikos Theatres take advantage of new trends and revenue streams.”

Visit www.intercardinc.com for more information on the company and www.cineshow.org for more information on the trade show.