Intercard Receives Saudi Arabia Certification for Its Magnetic Card Readers

Cashless system provider Intercard was excited to announce that it has received an important certification within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabia Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (or SASO) certification.

Working in Saudi Arabia since 1999 and having some 300 locations in which its technology is utilized, this milestone is significant, the company reports.

“No other payment solution provider has gotten this SASO certification, making Intercard the first and only,” the company wrote. They explain that SASO, also referred to as the CoC (Certificate of Conformity) certifies a product has been successfully tested and inspected to meet the country’s quality and safety standards and acts as a passport for the goods to clear customs.

In August of this year, Intercard completed the annual SASO Assessment Audit which was conducted by SGS Certification Provider (an inspection, verification, testing and certification firm). The scope of the audit was to review magnetic card readers for games, validate available documented processes and identify improvement opportunities.

“The audit assessment was successful and Intercard had zero nonconformities,” reported Vadim Pambuk, Intercard’s global project manager of application development who implemented the audit with SGS. To stress the importance of the certification, Pambuk added, “To be a true global player you must live up to international standards and Intercard takes this seriously. Intercard will continue to work hard toward improvement initiatives to meet customer’s expectations and deliver the best services and products to KSA and all of its customers around the world.”