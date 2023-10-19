Intercard Provides Arcade Training to Hersheypark

Last month, Intercard provided a two-day advanced arcade operations seminar to the leadership team at the Hersheypark amusement park in Pennsylvania, which uses Intercard throughout its arcades and outdoor midway attraction.

Jason Mitchell, Intercard’s customer success manager, leads the program, which is exclusively for Intercard customers. “New customers typically use only a fraction of the features of their cashless system,” Mitchell explained. “We do a deep dive into their operation so we can show them how to leverage the full power and benefits of Intercard’s cashless technology.”

The training focuses on card system best practices like enhanced security, data mining, payout management, enhancing guest service and maximizing revenue. Learn more by contacting Mitchell at [email protected] or 314-275-8066, ext. 252.