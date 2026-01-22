Intercard Partners with Toast Platform

Intercard recently joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem, the company announced. The integration is designed to allow restaurants, bars and other venues with arcades and entertainment attractions to accept an Intercard game card as payment for food and beverage service.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform they say is “purpose-built for the entire restaurant community.” The Toast Partner Ecosystem includes more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests and keep employees happy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Intercard to the Toast Partner Ecosystem and delighted to offer our customers game card integration with the Toast POS platform and Intercard’s cashless technology,” said Keith Corbin, the senior director of business development of Toast. “By partnering with Intercard, restaurants with arcades and other attractions can increase customer convenience by accepting a game card for payment on food and beverage service as well as entertainment.”