Intercard Offers Product Deal at Coming Trade Shows

The Intercard team, headed by North America sales manager Bill Allen, will be at Bowl Expo’s Booth #1015 and Amusement Expo’s Booth #839 in the coming weeks. The company’s Jason Mitchell will also be on an expert panel for an arcade boot camp event at Bowl Expo (learn more about that here).

During both trade shows, Intercard will offer a special deal on its most popular arcade management accessory, the Balance & Recycle Station. It allows players to check their play card balance and makes it easy to collect cards, reducing waste and saving the operator money.

Anyone who signs a contract at either show will receive a free unit, a $649 value. Contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting. (Bowl Expo’s trade show runs June 23-24 and Amusement Expo’s runs June 30-July 1.)