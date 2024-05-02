Intercard Now Powering Aztlan Urban Park

Intercard recently installed their cashless tech at Aztlan Urban Park, the new amusement park in Mexico City’s Bosque de Chapultepec, one of the world’s largest urban parks.

The venue features 18 attractions – from carnival games and a 4D theater experience to the tallest Ferris wheel in Latin America.

Intercard has installed 18 turnstiles, 10 POS systems, 12 games and eight iTeller kiosks. Once fully completed, the park will have double the amount of attractions, all powered by Intercard.

“After an intensive search for software for access control and park sales, we decided on Intercard as it is the leading company in cashless systems in the amusement park and entertainment center market globally,” said Enrique Guerrero Bacab, the IT manager for Aztlan Urban Park. Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.