Intercard Now at Minnesota’s Skyline Social & Games

Skyline Social & Games in Apple Valley, Minnesota, chose Intercard’s cashless technology to manage the arcade at their new, 100,000-sq.-ft. FEC.

The indoor-outdoor venue is operated by the Kolquist family, which has run a popular bowling center in Hermantown for more than 70 years, where Intercard also previously installed a system.

This new second location has an arcade curated by Betson and features more than 60 games – from classics like Skee-Ballto VR coasters and merchandisers. Other attractions include axe throwing, 12 lanes of duckpin bowling, 20 lanes of 10-pin bowling and outdoor games like sand volleyball, bocce and cornhole.

Intercard’s system integrates with the center’s Brunswick Sync POS system, allowing guests to use game cards for food and beverage and other attractions outside of the arcade.

See more at www.intercardinc.com and www.skylinesocialandgames.com.