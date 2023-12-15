Intercard Now at 43rd Round1 Location

Upon the installation of their cashless card system at Round1 in Concord, Calif., Intercard is now in the game room at a whopping 43 of the brand’s U.S. locations. Saul Scribner performed the installation in October, according to the company.

“Round1 decided that Intercard would provide them with a stable, reliable and efficient method for managing multiple complex sites and growing their business,” said Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod. “We are exceedingly proud to be associated with an energetic company that is an innovator in our industry.”

The Concord location has a large arcade with an array of the latest games, including Japanese games exclusively available at Round1. The Intercard system controls each aspect of arcade management – from card sales to redemption and service.

Visit www.intercardinc.com and www.round1usa.com for details on both companies.