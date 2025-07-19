Intercard, Megaplex Team on Arcade Launch

Megaplex has opted to use Intercard with its first-ever arcade concept – the Cinema Entertainment Center. The new venue opened this month in South Jordan, Utah.

“Megaplex is very pleased with the performance of its first arcade,” reported Joe Guccione, account executive with Intercard. “They love the additional revenue stream and are already planning another Megaplex CEC with an arcade for introduction in 2026.”

The Utah-based company has more than 195 screens in 18 locations in Utah and Nevada. Their CEC concept offers eight screens with luxury seating and in-cinema dining, 18 bowling lanes and a 5,500-sq.-ft. arcade.