The popular FEC Buzz Social in Green Bay, Wis., recently celebrated its first anniversary and decided to install Intercard’s cashless technology in its arcade to bring in additional revenue and simplify their operation.

The business added 50 new arcade games and a redemption center, and also features 48 lanes of bowling, a restaurant and a sports bar.

