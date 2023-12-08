Intercard Installs System for Largest Caribbean FEC

Intercard and their business partner Power House Entertainment Group recently installed cashless technology at the 160-game arcade at Sector Sixty6 in Puerto Rico, reportedly the largest indoor FEC in the Caribbean.

Located at Outlook 66 mall in Canovanas, the fun center has their Arcade Mania section, electric go-karts, bowling and a ropes course.

Intercard’s Austin Lacy did the installation on-site in October, marking the company’s third arcade project with Power House, which consulted on the design and development of Sector Sixty6. Visit www.intercardinc.comfor more.