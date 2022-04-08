Intercard Installs System at SeaWorld Arcade

Intercard recently installed its cashless technology at Coco Loco, the arcade at the SeaWorld theme park in San Diego. The arcade offers more than 150 pinball machines, video games, basketball, Skee-Ball, midway games and more.

The company worked with industry partner CTM Group on the SeaWorld project. Coming up next for Intercard and CTM Group are arcade installations at SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment’s Busch Gardens in Florida and Virginia.

“Installations of this significance require enormous planning and tight coordination with the facility IT,” said John Kneip, CTO of CTM Group. “It’s Intercard’s team of technology professionals behind the system that makes the difference and the only system I trust my career to for high-stakes installations like SeaWorld San Diego.”

