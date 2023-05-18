Intercard Installs System at Rascal’s Fun Zone FEC

The management team at Rascal’s Fun Zone FEC in Whiteland, Ind., recently completed Intercard’s advance arcade operations training program after installing a new cashless system at their facility.

“New customers typically use only a fraction of the features of their cashless system,” said Jason Mitchell, who leads the training program as Intercard’s customer success manager. “We do a deep dive into their operation so we can show them how to leverage the full power and benefits of Intercard’s cashless technology.”

Rascal’s Fun Zone owner Brad Goedeker said he arranged for the training so they can see the system be a “huge success” in the venue. “Refining our processes and gaining the expertise of a skilled operator (Mitchell) that regularly communicates with other similar facilities was well worth the additional costs,” Goedeker added. “Intercard is part of my team and I know they are invested in my success.”

Contact Jason at [email protected] to learn more.