Intercard Installs Galore: Venues Big and Small Upgrade

Intercard recently touted two installs that show the wide range of facilities they work with, including at the 280-acre Playland amusement park in Rye, N.Y., and the 8,000-sq.-ft. indoor Jungle Jam in Albuquerque, N.M.

“While the two centers differ dramatically in size and scope, both operators found Intercard’s versatile cashless system ideal for their arcades,” the company said.

Mack Inabinette completed both installations for Intercard in June.

They also recently installed their tech at Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center in Richmond, Ky. That 32-lane alley refreshed their 50-game arcade with 30 new machines and replaced an older cashless system. Go to www.intercardinc.com to learn more.