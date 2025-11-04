Intercard Installs at Georgia’s Fairway Social

The eatertainment venue Fairway Social in Alpharetta, Georgia, modernized their coin-op location and went with Intercard, the company recently reported.

Fairway Social is primarily a golf entertainment facility with AR simulators in private bays, but they also have a 27-game arcade with Pop-A-Shot, Skee-Ball, Golden Tee and Big Buck Hunter, among others.

Intercard’s Tyler Henson did the system installation with the company’s industry partner Alpha-Omega Amusements and Sales.