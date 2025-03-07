Intercard Installation at RoadHouse Cinemas

The growing movie chain RoadHouse Cinemas chose Intercard for their latest location in Tucson, Ariz. It’s Intercard’s second installation for the company, which uses the cashless tech at their location in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The new arcade in Tucson boasts more than 86 games managed by 126 card readers connected to three kiosks and three POS stations. It’s part of a 36,000-sq.-ft. expansion of the venue that also added 14 lanes of bowling, Topgolf Swing Suites and axe throwing.

Saul Scribner of Intercard did the installation.

Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.