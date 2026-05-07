Intercard in China for Asia Amusement Expo

Intercard will have its latest innovations in cashless technology at the Asia Amusement & Attractions (AAA) Expo from May 10-12 at the China Import & Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou.

The company reported that their Asia-Pacific sales manager Jerry Heinz will be in booth #3.1A38d to showcase the Impulse Plus hybrid reader and their Mobile iReader app.

“The new hybrid Impulse Plus reader accepts more types of payments (including credit cards), makes more upsells and can increase revenues by as much as 30%,” the company stated. “The Mobile iReader app is designed to support cashless POS at outdoor attractions.”

Schedule a meeting by emailing [email protected].