Intercard Hires Steven Guignon

Steven Guignon has come aboard the Intercard team as the company’s house accounts manager. They report he will work on the inside sales team along with key accounts manager Chris Deusinger.

A U.S. Coast Guard-certified boat captain, Guignon most recently handled sales for Alaska Luxury Tours, a company he co-founded.

“Steve has over 20 years of experience in sales and relationship building as a sales executive and business owner,” said Bill Allen, North America sales manager for Intercard. “His skill in growing sales with existing customers will be a great asset to Intercard as we continue to expand our inside sales operation.”

You can reach him at [email protected].