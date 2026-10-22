Intercard Hires Sales Manager Marcos Gonzalez

Intercard recently added Marcos Gonzalez to its international sales team as Latin America and Caribbean sales manager.

He has more than 15 years of sales leadership experience across international markets, having held senior roles with Del Monte and Kraft.

“Marcos’ sales experience in the region makes him an ideal choice to head up our Latin America outreach,” said Alberto Borrero, Intercard’s vice president of international sales. “I believe his expertise in competitive markets gives him a fresh take on the Latin American FEC industry that will enable him to find new opportunities for Intercard.”

He can be reached at [email protected].