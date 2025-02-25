Intercard Hires Chris Barker, Showing iQ System at AEI

The newest member of Intercard’s account team, Chris Barker, will be among those at the company’s booth #1027 at Amusement Expo, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 19-20.

Barker has been in the industry for 25 years and has experience installing, operating and maintaining arcades for amusement and water parks, FECs and route operations, and has worked with the likes of Player One Amusement Group, Elaut USA and Tricorp Amusements.

“Chris’s extensive experience in large outdoor venues makes him a strong addition to the Intercard team as we continue to grow our customer base,” said Rob Geiger, the North America sales manager.

At Expo, the team will be showing off their iQ system of readers and kiosks that “leverages QR codes, setting the standard to unattended amusement center payment technology.” Contact Rob before the show at [email protected] and be sure to stop by the booth to learn more and to welcome Chris!