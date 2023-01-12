Trending
Intercard Heading to IAAPA’s FEC Summit Jan. 22-24

Intercard’s CEO Scott Sherrod, North American sales manager Bill Allen and client success manager Jason Mitchell will be at IAAPA’s FEC Summit in Nashville from Jan. 22-24.

Jason Mitchell recently completed an advanced arcade operations training session at Chipper’s Lanes in Fort Collins, Colorado. At the redemption counter are arcade manager Louie Leber, head mechanic Scott Bluhm and Jason Mitchell.

Mitchell leads the company’s new advance arcade operations training program, which helps customers get the most out of their cashless system. “New customers typically use only a fraction of the features of their cashless system,” he said. “We do a deep dive into their operation so we can show them how to leverage the full power and benefits of Intercard’s cashless technology.”

You can schedule a meeting to chat with the team at the Summit by emailing Jason at [email protected] or Bill at [email protected].

