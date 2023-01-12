Intercard Heading to IAAPA’s FEC Summit Jan. 22-24

Intercard’s CEO Scott Sherrod, North American sales manager Bill Allen and client success manager Jason Mitchell will be at IAAPA’s FEC Summit in Nashville from Jan. 22-24.

Mitchell leads the company’s new advance arcade operations training program, which helps customers get the most out of their cashless system. “New customers typically use only a fraction of the features of their cashless system,” he said. “We do a deep dive into their operation so we can show them how to leverage the full power and benefits of Intercard’s cashless technology.”

You can schedule a meeting to chat with the team at the Summit by emailing Jason at [email protected] or Bill at [email protected].