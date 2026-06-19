Intercard Headed to Bowl Expo Next Week

Bowl Expo is coming up next week, July 1-2, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. Intercard will be among the companies there; they’ll be in booth #837 with their kiosk-free Impulse Plus reader.

Not only does the Impulse Plus reader not need to be connected to a kiosk, the company touts that it accepts more types of payments, makes more upsells and can increase revenues by as much as 30%.

Showgoers can email the company’s JR Huyck at [email protected] to schedule a meeting at the event.