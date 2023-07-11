Intercard Gives Away $500 at Bowl Expo

Rich Kenny of Forest View Lanes (Temperance, Mich.) took a test drive of Intercard’s latest iTeller PlusXL kiosk at Bowl Expo and was the winner of the company’s special $500 drawing on June 29 at the show.

Company topper Scott Sherrod and client success manager Jason Mitchell were on hand to show customers the kiosk and other Intercard cashless solutions, as well as picking the big drawing winner.

The iTeller PlusXL kiosk has a 32” touchscreen monitor, reporting flexibility, reward options and new upselling features with unlimited combinations to increase guest spending, Intercard reports. Learn more about the product at www.intercardinc.com.

For bowling proprietors, Intercard is also a part of BPAA’s Smart Buy endorsement program, which offers national account pricing and other discounts to members.