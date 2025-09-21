Intercard Exhibiting Award-Winning Tech in Barcelona

Intercard will be among the cashless technology providers at IAAPA Expo Europe, bringing their Brass Ring Award-winning iQ system of readers and kiosks to the show in booth #2-1093. The company’s CEO Scott Sherrod and Senior Vice President of International Sales Alberto Borrero will be there in the booth to answer questions.

“With the iQ series, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device, wristband or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes – all without the help of a center employee,” Sherrod said. “It’s a big step into the future.”

To schedule a meeting at the show, email [email protected].