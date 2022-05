From May 18-20, Intercard will debut their new iTellerPlus software at the 2022 Latin America Amusement Expo in Colombia.

Located at the International Convention and Exposition Center in Cartagena, it’s the premier Latin American trade show for the amusement industry.

Intercard’s CEO Scott Sherrod and its Latin America Business Development Manager Enrique Cavanzo will be at the show in booth #59. The iTellerPlus software will be demonstrated at the show. Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.