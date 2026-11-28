Intercard held their annual Customer Appreciation Party at Rocco’s Tacos cantina in Orlando during IAAPA Expo. With a midway theme for the evening, the company welcomed juggler Burt Blague, a fourth generation circus performer, and Natasha, a psychic palm reader.

Complimentary beer, wine and, of course, margaritas and a Tex-Mex buffet, were all a part of the party.

“Every year at IAAPA Expo we enjoy sharing good times with our global family of customers, partners and friends,” said Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod. “In 2026, Intercard expanded its offerings to the world of fairs and carnivals and to celebrate we brought the high spirits of the traditional midway to our guests. It was a huge success.”