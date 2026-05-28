Intercard Celebrates 15 Years with Sky Games

Cashless provider Intercard recently celebrated 15 years working with Sky Games, the Latin American FEC chain with venues in Paraguay and Bolivia with plans to expand into Chile and Brazil. They offer a mix of active attractions for children, including trampolines, soft play, educational play and arcade games.

“We chose Intercard because of the company’s reliability and trustworthiness, as well as its excellent software and after-sales service,” said Mario Quiroga Blanco, the owner of Sky Games. “The benefits of using the Intercard system are very important for revenue control and managing our operations.”

The company’s new iQ reader is at these Latin America sites as well as multiple locations in Sweden and Turkey – and across the United States.

“The iQ reader is a game changer for international customers,” said Alberto Borrero, Intercard’s senior vice president of international sales. “It offers considerable cost savings because the operator doesn’t need to pay the cost of ordering and shipping play cards. Instead, the customer prints out a paper QR code at home or at the operator’s kiosk to play games.” Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.