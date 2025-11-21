Intercard, Bonus Round Team on Indiana Arcade

Intercard recently installed their cashless technology at The Bonus Round, a family-run arcade that opened in Decatur, Indiana. It features more than 30 games with a mix of virtual reality, classic video games, cranes and more. All the games are connected by an Intercard cashless system, including a self-service kiosk. The company’s Austin Lacy completed the installation.

Intercard, which has been around for more than 30 years and proudly boasts their tech is “made in America,” says their systems increase customers spending and satisfaction and boost revenues by up to 30% at entertainment centers worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.intercardinc.com.