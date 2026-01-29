Intercard at DEAL

Intercard will be among the companies exhibiting at DEAL, the trade show that brings together folks from all over the Middle East. It runs from Feb. 10-12 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Intercard has been leading the way with cashless technology in the Middle East since Encounter Zone, the first FEC in the region, opened in Wafi Mall in Dubai more than 20 years ago,” said Borrero, the company’s senior vice president of international sales. “Encounter Zone featured the region’s first debit card system, and Intercard’s continued innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most used in the market.”