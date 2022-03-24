Intercard at DEAL Show March 28-30

Intercard says it’s making a big deal at this year’s DEAL Show, held March 28-30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the first time in two years.

Intercard’s Middle East/North Africa expert Alberto Borrero will be on hand at booth #6-C99, where the company will demo their sales-boosting e-commerce platform and the newest iTellerPlus software, which “expands the future of self-service kiosks in entertainment centers.”

“Intercard has been leading the way with cashless technology in the Middle East since Encounter Zone, the first FEC in the region, opened in Wafi Mall in Dubai more than 20 years ago,” said Alberto Borrero, senior vice president of international sales. “Encounter Zone featured the region’s first debit card system, and Intercard’s continued innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most-used in the market.”

To schedule a demo, email [email protected].