Intercard at BPAA Summit

The 2026 BPAA Bowling Summit in San Antonio, Texas, is coming up from Jan. 18-20 and Intercard will be among the companies there.

Intercard account executive Justin Michaels will be on hand to demo the company’s new Impulse Plus reader, which accepts more types of payments, makes more upsells and can increase revenues by up to 30%.

Intercard is also a proud member of the BPAA’s Smart Buy program as the provider of cashless technology for BECs. The company participates with such prestigious Smart Buy suppliers as SYSCO, Pepsi and Office Depot in the popular program.

“As the evolution of bowling entertainment centers continues, proprietors have an increased need for cashless technology that can increase sales, boost marketing and cut expenses,” Michaels explained. “The BPAA Smart Buy program makes it even easier for proprietors to enjoy the benefits of an Intercard system.”