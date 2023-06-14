Intercard at Bowl Expo, Showcasing iTeller PlusXL

Intercard will be among the cashless providers showing off their wares at Bowl Expo this month. You can stop by their booth #251 to test out the iTeller PlusXL kiosk and also enter a drawing for the chance to win a $500 gift card or $500 off a new cashless system.

The iTeller PlusXL is the latest addition to the company’s line of durable kiosks for FECs and route operators. It features a 32” touchscreen monitor, reporting flexibility, reward options and new upselling features to increase guest spending.

On hand at Bowl Expo will be CEO Scott Sherrod, North America sales manager Bill Allen and their team. Email [email protected] to schedule a meeting today.