Intercard Announces Two Promotions in Service, Support

Intercard has announced that Charlie Werckle (pictured at right) was recently promoted to global support and service manager and Diego Tuttolomondo (pictured below) to installation manager.

Werckle, a longtime veteran of the amusement world, will manage all the company’s technical specialists. His day-to-day responsibilities include ensuring Intercard is “delivering the best support and service possible to our global family of customers.” They report that Charlie already knows many of the customers well and his IT skills are “the best in the industry.”

Tuttolomondo has been with Intercard for more than 11 years and will oversee all of the company’s installations. Multilingual (speaking English, Italian and Spanish) with a “strong amusement industry background” makes Diego “perfect for executing our installations around the world.” Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.