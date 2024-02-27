Intercard Among Dubai Exhibitors at DEAL Show

The DEAL expo in Dubai will be held March 5-7 and Intercard’s CEO Scott Sherrod and the company’s senior vice president of international sales Alberto Borrero will also be on hand to answer questions for Middle East customers. They’ll be in booth #2-B33.

“The increasing acceptance of the QR code worldwide prompted us to introduce our iQ readers and kiosks that read QR codes, setting the new standard for unattended amusement center payment technology,” Sherrod explained of Intercard’s new tech.

The iQ reader can scan customer-presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection, enabling customers to use mobile devices or printed receipts instead of play cards to activate games, reducing costs for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.

Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.