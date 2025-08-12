Intercard Aiming to Make Life Easier for FEC Owners

Intercard recently announced a couple of new integrations that are sure to intrigue operators. One is a partnership with Gatemaster Technology and another with GoTab.

Gatemaster is a leader in all-in-one attraction management solutions and the partnership “brings powerful arcade and game card functionality directly into Gatemaster’s POS and mobile tools – streamlining operations for FECs, arcades and attractions.

With this integration, operators can now manage every aspect of their Intercard system, such as adding balances, time play and comping bonuses, directly through Gatemaster Mobile. This eliminates the need to switch between multiple systems and provides staff with a faster, more efficient way to serve guests and run arcade operations.

“This partnership is about empowering operators to deliver a better guest experience while simplifying backend management,” said Sondra Shannon, CEO of Gatemaster Technology. “We’re excited to offer this deep integration with Intercard to help our clients grow revenue and reduce friction in daily operations.” (Learn more at www.gatemaster.info/intercard.)

GoTab, meanwhile, is teaming up with Intercard to make reloading game cards as easy as ordering a burger or drink.

“Here’s how it works,” the company said. “Instead of making guests swipe their card or pull out a wallet every time they want to add funds to their Intercard game card, GoTab enables staff to add value directly to the guest’s open tab – whether they’re ordering from a server, bartender or handheld point-of-sale device. No extra hardware. No extra steps. Just one seamless system connecting food, beverage and play.”

(Visit www.gotab.com/integrations/intercard to learn more.)