Intercard Adds Arcade Pro Jeff Tash to Cashless Team

Arcade industry expert Jeff Tash was recently hired by Intercard as a sales rep. Tash is now based at Intercard’s St. Louis headquarters and will represent the company to arcade owners and route operators west of the Mississippi.

Tash has more than 15 years of experience in sales and business development for industry companies such as Elaut Group, Moss Distributing, Raw Thrills and TouchTunes.

“Jeff’s extensive experience in route operations makes him a strong addition to the Intercard team as we are steadily growing our customer base in this important category,” said Bill Allen, the North America sales manager for Intercard. Visit www.intercardinc.com for more.