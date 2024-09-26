Intercard a Part of Revamped Tiki Adventure Zone in Florida

Tiki Adventure Zone in Port Orange, Fla., formerly known as Go Kart City, has undergone and extensive renovation by new owners Dean Park and Ethan Pepper.

The facility will reopen on Oct. 1 with six different go-kart experiences, mini-golf, bumper boats and batting cages, as well as a 25-game arcade powered by Intercard’s cashless system. The company’s Saul Scribner did the installation this summer.