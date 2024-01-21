Interactive Playground in Vegas Now Open at Luxor Hotel & Casino

Play Playground just opened Jan. 18 at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. According to KSNV, the 15,000-sq.-ft. interactive playground features 20 “larger-than-life nostalgic games,” two bars and VIP mezzanine and private event spaces.

The space is family friendly during the daytime but is an adults-only venue at night. Ticket prices will start at $37; Play Playground is open Sunday through Thursday from noon-midnight and Friday and Saturday from noon-2 a.m.

Learn more and get into the game at www.playplayground.com.