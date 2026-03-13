InstaVR to Debut at Vegas Trade Show

The Czech Republic-based DIVR Labs will showcase their innovative InstaVR Arena attraction in booth #1412 at Amusement Expo. They call it “the world’s first self-service free-roam VR arena” and it’ll be available for the first time to U.S. operators to explore at this trade show.

“VR in amusement location has had so much promise – and we are long-time true believers – but for too many operators it presents so many operational problems,” said Tomas Neubauer, the company’s head of business growth. “We are excited to present InstaVR to address some of the operators’ most frequent concerns and pain points.”

The fully unattended, plug-and-play system is designed for “operators seeking scalable, high-ROI immersive experiences without additional staffing costs.”

DIY setup is possible, though additional installation and support services will be available through Nashville-based Rabbit Hole VR and parts support from VR Expert.

Learn more about the system at www.divrlabs.com.