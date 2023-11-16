Trending
RePlay Magazine
Inowize, The VR Collective Announce New Agreement

Inowize recently shared that The VR Collective will be the executive sales agent for QBIX and Arkadia systems in North America.

QBIX is Inowize’s 6-player, attendant-free immersive gaming system, which features 270 degrees of high-resolution projectors, a haptic floor environment and wind effects.

“Bob Cooney (of The VR Collective) is widely recognized as one of the foremost experts in the VR industry,” said Claudia Mihalache, co-founder of Inowize. “The VR Collective offers the platform to emphasize our unique value to the FEC market. Operators can trust that they’re accessing top-notch recommendations for their business, and we firmly believe that QBIX and Arkadia will soon be recognized as standard offerings in FECs across North America.”

