Inowize, The VR Collective Announce New Agreement

Inowize recently shared that The VR Collective will be the executive sales agent for QBIX and Arkadia systems in North America.

QBIX is Inowize’s 6-player, attendant-free immersive gaming system, which features 270 degrees of high-resolution projectors, a haptic floor environment and wind effects.

“Bob Cooney (of The VR Collective) is widely recognized as one of the foremost experts in the VR industry,” said Claudia Mihalache, co-founder of Inowize. “The VR Collective offers the platform to emphasize our unique value to the FEC market. Operators can trust that they’re accessing top-notch recommendations for their business, and we firmly believe that QBIX and Arkadia will soon be recognized as standard offerings in FECs across North America.”