Inowize Bringing Updated QBIX to Amusement Expo

Immersive attractions maker Inowize will be in booth #A1201 at the upcoming Amusement Expo and will bring with them the latest QBIX platform.

The unattended multiplayer VR system now features three new games – from puzzle-solving to skill-based challenges and a spooky adventure.

“Our team has worked hard to make QBIX not only visually appealing but also user-friendly for all guests,” said CEO Claudia Mihalache. “With the addition of automatic access gates, managing the flow of guests has never been easier. This, coupled with QBIX’s unique gameplay, makes it a real guest magnet in any entertainment venue.” Learn more at www.inowize.com or click here to book a demo.